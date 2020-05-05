Fire outbreak averted as tankers collide on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

What would have resulted in another major fire outbreak was averted on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Tuesday, when two petroleum tankers collided and fell on their sides thereby discharging their contents.

The incident occurred on Otedola Bridge inward Berger, at about 7am as both tankers were reportedly on top speed jostling over the Right of Way.

It was gathered that one of the tankers a Mack tanker with number plate AGB 447 AA and the second Mack tanker with number plate KRD 467XZ laden with 45, 000 litres of Diesel both fell on their sides after colliding with each other.

The subsequent impact led to the tanker laden with diesel subsequently spilling its content on the road. It was gathered that as soon as it occurred, people trooped to the scene scooping the content but the prompt intervention of emergency responders prevented further damages at the scene.

The incident did not record any casualty but the scene was cordoned off thereby hampering vehicular movement in the area as the Lagos State Fire service were on ground blanketing the affected areas in order to forestall the occurrence of any secondary accident.

As at 8am, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, The Nigeria Police and other authorities were on ground to compliment the effort of the fire service.

LASEMA Director-General Dr. Oluemi Oke-Osanyintolu who was at the scene of the incident has since confirmed it.

VANGUARD

