By Theodore Opara

Toyota announces that its new compact SUV, the Yaris Cross, originally planned to be revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, has made its world debut.

As a new SUV that inherits the qualities of the brand’s flagship compact car, Yaris, Yaris Cross will be launched in Japan in Autumn this year, and in Europe mid-2021.

With the launch, Toyota has join the likes of Nissan, Hyundai, Kia etc in the competition in the smallest SUV market.

The introduction of the new Yaris Sport Utility Vehicle is a demonstration of Toyota’s leadership in the automobile world at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the world. This means, that Toyota is planning ahead despite the pandemic.

Behind the new Yaris Cross was a goal to develop a vehicle that can help redefine what an urban-type compact SUV should be, sharing the same driving pleasure and feeling beyond its class as the Yaris brand.

By adopting the all-new hybrid system and the TNGA platform (GA-B) for compact cars, the “Yaris Cross” offers a higher dimension of basic and environmental performance.

Also, the vehicle achieves an easy-to-handle body size while providing SUV-like interior comfort and luggage room. The exterior design, though simple, expresses the robustness of an SUV. The interior design is also shaped to give it a feeling of higher quality and comfort.

The new vehicle follows last year’s debut of the all-new Yaris, unveiled in October 2019 as the next-generation compact car, which brought enhanced driving pleasure, the world’s highest level of fuel efficiency for its class thanks to its use of Toyota’s latest hybrid system, as well as advanced safety and security technologies.

Yaris debuted in 1999 and manufactured under the spirit of building a global standard for compact cars. Since then, approx. 8.71 million units (as of March 2020) have been sold globally as the flagship model of Toyota’s compact car business.

Yaris Cross will be manufactured at Toyota Motor East Japan Co., Ltd. for the Japan market, and at Toyota Motor Manufacturing France for the European market.

