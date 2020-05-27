Breaking News
Filing annual returns: LIRS extends deadline to June 30

Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, on Wednesday, extended the deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns to June 30, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The LIRS also stated that annual returns for individuals, initially due on May 31, would be filed on or before June 30.

In a statement, Executive Chairman of LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, said: “As the Lagos State Government keeps abreast of global best practices in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and eases the effects of an economic downturn on taxpayers and residents of the state,

“LIRS had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31 of every fiscal year to May 31.

“We constantly debated what other measures could be taken as an organisation to support individuals and businesses at this time, hence, the additional one-month extension from June 1 to June 30.

“It is our sincere hope that taxpayers take advantage of this new extension to duly file their returns.”

Vanguard

