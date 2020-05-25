FIFA suspend Haiti FA chief over sexual abuse allegations

Fifa has provisionally suspended Yves Jean-Bart pending an investigation into claims the president of the Haiti Football Federation sexually abused young female footballers at the country’s national training centre.

Jean-Bart, known as “Dadou”, has strenuously denied allegations first made in the Guardian last month that he coerced several players at the Centre Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets into having sex. The alleged incidents are understood to have taken place within the last five years.

A Fifa statement on Monday read: “In accordance with articles 84 and 85 of the Fifa Code of Ethics, the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has provisionally banned Mr Yves Jean-Bart, President of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF), from all football-related activities at both national and international level, for a period of 90 days.

“This sanction has been imposed in connection with ongoing investigations concerning Mr Jean-Bart. Mr Jean-Bart was notified of the decision today. The provisional sanction comes into force immediately.”

