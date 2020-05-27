FG urged to allow NPDC manage OML 42, probe current operator

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Federal government has been urged to allow the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company , NPDC, to manage the Oil Mining Lease , OML 42, stressing that the 14 host communities of the OML were dissatisfied with the current operator.

“On this NOTE, we want/recommend FG. NASS’ PROBE on his activities on this OML-42 while NPDC manages the facility with a new competent, reliably trustworthy, human-oriented, carrying the Host Communities along with God-fearing Operational Company “, the communities said.

A letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari by the host communities and made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state also called for probe of the operations of the current operator .

Continuing, the communities urged the operator to employ indigenes into managerial positions.

“We challenge the operator to publish the Host Community Human Capital Devt exercise or programme now, relative to Beneficiaries up to managerial level of employment and entrepreneur motivational assistance – “

The host communities further alleged pollution of their area by the operator.

It would be recalled that some of the communities had last year shut down Jonnes creek and two other flow stations in the area, demanding a fair deal from the operator.

