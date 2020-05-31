FG shock over Sokoto massacre

Kindly Share This Story:

…Provides succor to victims, condemns killings

As Tambuwal takes case to Presidency

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Federal Government has expressed shock over the killings of innocent peasants by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

While on a visit to the state, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, directed that relief be provided to survivors of the attack. She also reiterated that her Ministry would stand with the people at such moment of need.

“The Ministry will stand with the people in their hour of deprivation and need by ensuring that the pains inflicted on them by the terrorists are mitigated through appropriate interventions,” she said.

She therefore directed the relevant agencies of the Ministry to swiftly commence action and work in collaboration with the appropriate agencies of the Sokoto State Government in providing much-needed relief to the survivors.

READ ALSO:

Government, she said, condemned in strongest terms the killing of Nigerians by bandits in communities of Sabon Birnin Local Government of Sokoto state.

She commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto state, and condoled with the families that lost their loved ones in the heinous attacks.

Sadiya Umar Farouq said that it was shocking that terrorists operating as bandits would commit mass murder in peaceful communities where innocent citizens were engaged in agrarian life without posing threat to anyone.

“In addition to the criminal killing of innocent citizens, the livelihoods of residents of the communities have been disrupted as hundreds of families were displaced from their homes following the unwarranted attacks by the criminal elements,” she said.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State was at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where he met President Muhammadu Buhari over the dastardly attack and Killings in his state.

The President had directed the relevant authorities to immediately,act on the matter and ensure that the entire Sokoto state remain peaceful and fortified.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: