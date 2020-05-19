FG says COVID-19 fatalities increasing due to self-medication

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has lamented that the growing number of casualties with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic is due to self-medication, saying many of those who died recently, apart from having some underlying illnesses, had embarked on some form of self-medication or home care.

Mustapha advised those who are infected to seek help rather than going underground.

“For those who are struggling with the disease, help is available. Do not go underground. It is important to talk about it and to seek help. Every effort spares humanity the agony of the spread of the virus”, he stated.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire added that many recent cases of fatalities were as a result of the preference of some patients for home care, rather than accessing official treatment.

READ ALSO: FG explains whereabouts of Chinese Medical Team

He said; “It is of great importance that we, members of the health sector and citizens, endeavor to use this period to dedicate their effort to strive for the best, but also prepare for the worst. As we learn more about coronavirus every day, we must be ready to adjust our strategy, based on knowledge and evidence.

“1, 644 patients have been treated and discharged from care, but we have sadly recorded 191 deaths in 26 states and the FCT. Even though this figure seems low compared to other countries, a disturbing picture emerging from statistics is that not only are most fatalities observed to be linked with preexisting diseases, many are educated, well-to-do people, who chose home-based care, where they developed sudden complication and have to be rushed to hospital.

“Experience is showing that breathing complications in COVID-19 patients can arise with little or no notice. This is an added reason why all persons should seek medical attention when they test positive.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: