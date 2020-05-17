FG impounds UK-based aviation company’s aircraft for violating flight ban

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said the Federal government has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom-based aviation company for violating the current flight ban into the country.

Flair Aviation operated a commercial flight as against the humanitarian operations it was given approval to operate to Nigeria.

Sirika who disclosed the seizure of the aircraft via his official twitter handle said the crew of the flight are also being interrogated to know their level of culpability as there shall be maximum penalty for the offence.

According to Hadi Sirika @hadisirika, “COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably, we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve, ” the Aviation Minister said.

Recall there is a current flight ban into and within the country since March when the current coronavirus pandemic assumed alarming dimension.

The ban was further extended by four weeks on May 6th by the federal government.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

