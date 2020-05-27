FG grants ‘essential workers’ status to seafarers, dockworkers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

AT the backdrop of the on-going curfew imposed by the government to curtail spread of coronavirus, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has designated Nigerian seafarers and dockworkers as essential duty workers for the purposes of unrestricted passage to and from the seaports or jetties.

In its recent marine notice to this effect NIMASA also tasked employers of dockworkers to take responsibility for ensuring that all practicable measures are taken to minimise occupational risks.

Recall that President of Seafarers Branch of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Francis Bunu, had told our correspondent that NIMASA was coming up with the Marine Notice to address the challenge of free movement of seafarers across the country.

READ ALSO:

The seafarers were stuck onboard, unable to go home to their families due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union had sent an appeal to the Federal Government to classify seafarers as essential duty workers, as stated by international bodies such as International Labour Organisation, ILO; and International Maritime Organisation, IMO.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, recently arrested 20 dockworkers for allegedly violating the lockdown rule in the state. The workers were later released after stakeholders intervened.

The latest Marine Notice, in addition to cateisinizing seafarers as essential services providers, also stated: “Employers are responsible for providing, where necessary and so far as is reasonably practicable, adequate protective clothing and equipment at no cost to the dockworkers.”

NIMASA also directed that employers must ensure that workers who are absent from work as a result of COVID-19 are compensated for the suspension of earnings they suffer as a consequence.

The notice added: “Mandatory use of nose masks shall be enforced within all terminals and jetties, mandatory temperature checks shall be conducted on all staff before accessing the terminals and anyone who presents temperature above 38 degrees shall not be allowed entry.

“All dock labour employers shall ensure that all bus deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic shall have 50 per cent maximum capacity, ensure that passengers wear nose masks, provide sanitisers for all passengers and drivers to use and have all buses frequently disinfected.

“All employers shall ensure social distancing of two metres maintained between people in the workplace and other public spaces within and around port terminals.”

Confirming provisions of the Marine Notice, a Public Relations officer in NIMASA, Mr. Osagie Edward, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the notice was meant to give the category of workers access to the ports and vessels during restriction of movements.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Seafarers Welfare Board, Otunba Kunle Folarin, also said that the purpose of designating these people as essential workers was as a result of the pandemic.

Folarin said: “For the purpose of COVID-19, it is only for them to be so given such a status because they go out to work in the ports, and they work every day. There is no way they can get access into the port without being apprehended under protocol on the restriction of movements.

“The protocol recognizes essential workers and since the ports are not shut, I believe they are qualified to be regarded as essential workers for this purpose. The union has written letters to the presidency,

“NIMASA and other parastatals on effecting crew change for seafarers and to classify them as essential service providers. NIMASA said they are waiting for the President to give the approval to that effect.”

Kindly Share This Story: