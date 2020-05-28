Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FG dissolves governing boards of UNIPORT,NMU

On 7:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

UniPort
Uniport

ABUJA- THE federal government, Thursday, announced the dissolution of governing boards of the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State and the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, NMU, in Delta State.

A terse statement from the office of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, through the Director of Information in the ministry, Bem Goong, said the dissolution of the governing councils of the two institutions takes immediate effect.

It read: “The federal government has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Bayelsa State.

READ ALSO Buhari meets Pearson Educational Group mgt. in London

“A statement from the Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, today, said the dissolution of the Governing Council of the two universities takes immediate effect.

“The Honourable Minister thanked members of the Governing Council for their service to the institutions and wished them success in their future endeavours.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!