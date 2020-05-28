FG dissolves governing boards of UNIPORT,NMU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE federal government, Thursday, announced the dissolution of governing boards of the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State and the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, NMU, in Delta State.

A terse statement from the office of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, through the Director of Information in the ministry, Bem Goong, said the dissolution of the governing councils of the two institutions takes immediate effect.

It read: “The federal government has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Bayelsa State.

READ ALSO

“A statement from the Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, today, said the dissolution of the Governing Council of the two universities takes immediate effect.

“The Honourable Minister thanked members of the Governing Council for their service to the institutions and wished them success in their future endeavours.”

Kindly Share This Story: