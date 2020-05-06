FG decries violations of guidelines on COVID-19 lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, on Wednesday, decried the continued violation of the new guidelines put in place by the Federal Government as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Adebayo, who spoke at the weekly briefing of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19 in Abuja, frowned at the deliberate violation of the guidelines.

The minister warned against the deliberate violation of such guidelines like physical distancing and wearing of face masks in the public, among others.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast ordering the relaxation of the five weeks lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) gave clear guidelines on the first phase of the new measures.

According to him, the President implored all Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to the advisories published by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Adebayo said: “These include regular hand washing, strict use of face masks in public, maintaining physical distancing and hygiene, avoidance of non-essential movement and travels, avoidance of large gatherings, restrictions on social and religious gatherings.”

The minister also noted that until banks and other commercial institutions opened up all its branches, the horrible scenes observed around the banks’ premises could continue to pose a severe danger of COVID-19 infection.

He said the horrible scenes could as well compromise measures put in place to tackle the spread of the pandemic. (NAN)

Vanguard

