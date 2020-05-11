FEC to hold virtually on Wednesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting to be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to hold on Wednesday.

The FEC will be held virtually as the physical distancing order is still in place.

The last FEC meeting was held on March 18, 2020, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the lockdown to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina confirmed the holding of FEC on Wednesday meeting to Vanguard.

A Presidency source had told Vanguard that a circular had been distributed from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, for the meeting to be held virtually.

According to the source, “We have FEC on Wednesday, there is circular to that effect, we have been given council papers.

” It’s going to hold virtually. The information is from the SGF office and the FEC will start by 11 am. We are waiting for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to give us the link.

In preparation for the upcoming Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting to be held virtually on wednesday, which will be chaired by His Excellency, President @MBuhari GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Communications and #DigitalEconomy, @DrIsaPantami today supervised a test run. pic.twitter.com/313h25msHx — Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) May 10, 2020



” The Federal Government system is Galaxy Backbond, FG will discuss with Galaxy Backbond and give us the link. This is the first time FEC is holding virtually.”

Already the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami on Monday supervised a test run for the virtual FEC meeting.

The Ministry on its Twitter handle wrote, “In preparation for the upcoming Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting to be held virtually on Wednesday, which will be chaired by His Excellency, President @MBuhari GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Communications and #DigitalEconomy, @DrIsaPantami today supervised a test run.”

