Father arrested for defiling own daughters aged 6 and 9 in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 48-year-old father, Femi Onifade has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State for sexually defiling his two daughters.

The victims who are aged 6 and 9 lived with him at their No 27 Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi, Akure, the state capital.

Vanguard gathered the suspect, a welder who is presently in the custody of the security agency was apprehended based on intelligence gathering by officers and men of the Anti-Human Trafficking and illegal Migration Unit.

The officials of the state chapter of the NSCDC effected his arrest at his residence following complaints from his neighbours.

Reports had it that the arrest of the suspect was made easy through the efforts and support of the traditional ruler of Akure land, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.

The monarch according to source was said to have handed the suspect over to officials of the NSCDC after he escaped from the palace.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the relationship between the suspect and the mother of the victims became estranged following constant molestation and maltreatment.

The absence of their mother from the house reportedly gave the suspect the liberty to harass his daughters sexually.

Sources said the suspect was fond of mixing some powdery substances with a bottle of soft drink and give to the girls to drink after which they will sleep off and he would sexually abuse them.

It was learnt that the cries of the victims attracted his neighbours who reported their ordeal to the palace after which he was handed over later to the officials of the NSCDC in the state.

The spokesperson of the NSCDC in the state, Olufemi Omole said that the suspect “always seize the opportunity of his wife’s absence to harass the minors sexually.

Omole added that ” He went further to caress the kids and suck their private parts. The neighbours reflected on hearing the wailing of the children throughout the night after sending out their mother.

“Medical examination from Federal Medical Centre Annex in Akure, however, revealed that both the 9 and 6 years old kids have lost their Hymen and their private part deeply opened.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Philip Ayuba said the suspect would be charged to Court after the completion of investigation

Ayuba said, “The state government has shown interest in this case and the welfare of the children has been fully guaranteed”

He reassured the public of safety and adequate protection of lives and property noting that “the Command is poised to eradicating all forms of criminal tendencies and social vices in Ondo State.

