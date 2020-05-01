Farmers mark Workers’ Day amid COVID-19 pandemic in low-key

Kindly Share This Story:

Demand improved seeds, fertilizers, other inputs

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Friday, marked Workers’ Day also known as May Day amid the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, in low-key, as workers in Nigeria join their counterparts across the world to commemorate the day.

The National President, AFAN, Architect Kabir Ibrahim, in a statement signed by himself said farmers cannot be deterred by the current ravaging and rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, because they have always been the engine house of human existence and sustenance since creation.

The statement also urged farmers not to slow down food production, especially during this period of COVID-19 crisis, which has adversely affected the economy in a greater measure, which all hands must be on deck to upscale production to avert food shortage in the country.

Meanwhile, the association charged Federal, State, and Local governments, development partners, financial institutions, researchers and all able-bodied Nigerians to work in synergy in a bid to make Nigeria food sufficient during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement reads in part: “Since the 1800s the Workers’ Day has been celebrated in remembrance of Labour Day in recognition of the contribution of the workers to international economies.

“In Nigeria, May 1 has always been declared work free in commemoration of the Workers’ day.

“This year’s workers’ day happens in the middle of a global pandemic threatening the life and livelihood of everyone.

“The workers including those working the soil to provide food for all celebrate this day with the promise of making Nigeria Food sufficient sustainably.

“The farmers are enjoined to put all hands on deck to upscale their production to avert food shortage in the country.

“The Federal Government, State Governments, development partners, financial institutions, researchers and all able-bodied Nigerians should work in synergy to make Nigeria food sufficient during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The time to act is now.”

However, the association demanded that to make productivity and performance to be on the optimal level farmers demand improved seeds, fertilizers, and other inputs.

“The provision of improved seeds, fertilizers and other inputs at subsidized prices will incentivize the farmers to up-scale the production of food crops to make Nigeria mitigate the effect of the scourge”, it added.

