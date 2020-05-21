Factory worker electrocuted, dies while restoring power outage in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Tragedy struck at the university town of Nsukka as an artisan factory worker of an industrial site in Nsukka local government area, Enugu state was electrocuted while attempting to join two electric cables to restore power outage

The deceased identified as Ugwu Chidera, 27, who hailed from Edem Ani community of Nsukka council area was said to be working at a factory in the industrial site as an artisan when suddenly there was power outrage which he attempted to connect to another electric line with bare hands and got shocked, held up for minutes before help could come.

An eye witness account said that Chidera allegedly has been connecting the cables whenever there was power outage but was unfortunate that fateful day he attempted connecting the cables and met his death.

ALSO READ: Kwara communities groan over prolonged power outage

He was said to be residing at Eburumiri village in Nsukka local government area and had proposed to get married immediately after the coronavirus pandemic settled down in the country.

A reliable family source described the death as most shocking death, adding that Chidera was hardworking, dedicated, and honest but death snatched him away.

He was rushed to Faith Foundation hospital, Nsukka where he finally gave up the ghost after doctors and nurses battled in vain to save his life.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: