Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

A Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based legal practitioner, Mr. John Iyene Owubokiri, has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to extend the exemption from the COVID-19 lockdown to all lawyers, not only to those with court engagements.

ALSO READ:

Thanking the governor for exempting lawyers with court engagements, Owubokiri explained that as the range of services rendered by lawyers are mostly essential to life, freedom and the protection of property, it is in the interest of the state and her residents that all legal practitioners be counted among professionals rendering essential services.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: