Breaking News
Translate

Exempt lawyers from lockdown, Owubokiri begs Wike

On 12:10 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Exempt lawyers from lockdown, Owubokiri begs Wike
Nyesom Wike

By Onozure Dania

A Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based legal practitioner, Mr. John Iyene Owubokiri, has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to extend the exemption from the COVID-19 lockdown to all lawyers,  not only to those with court engagements.

ALSO READ: Uche Igwe condoles Wike over death of his media aide

Thanking the governor for exempting lawyers with court engagements, Owubokiri explained that as the range of services rendered by lawyers are mostly essential to life,  freedom and the protection of property, it is in the interest of the state and her residents that all legal practitioners be counted among professionals rendering essential services.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!