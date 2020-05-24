Executive Order: Adeniran, Ozekhome commend Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing an executive order granting autonomy to state legislatures and judiciaries, saying the development is part of the restructuring being clamoured for in the past few years.

The Professor of Political Science who doubles as the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP stated this yesterday in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

According to him, it (executive order)is quite an in order. It is one of the steps to bring sanity into governance and entrench the principle of separation of powers. It is a vital aspect of the vertical and horizontal restructuring of the country.”

READ ALSO:

On his part, famous rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, argued that the executive order would help checkmate excesses of some state governors who often keep their hands in the allocations of states’ legislative and judicial arms.

He said: “It is a good Executive Order meant to bring stability and accountability in the system. It is quite good for the nation. It is the right way to go.

“Governors have been pilfering allocations belonging to states’ legislatures and judiciaries through deductions at source. This renders states’ legislatures and judiciaries servile and beggars to imperial state governors who use these two independent and coordinate arms of government to achieve their selfish interests thus defeating transparency, accountability, and good governance.”

Kindly Share This Story: