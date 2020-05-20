Ex militants make case for Wabote

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI- President Muhammadu Buhari, has been urged to ignore pressure from some persons in the name of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, not to reappoint the executive secretary of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMD, Mr. Simbi Wabote.

Ex militants under the aegis of Creek Drago made the appeal in Warri, Delta state. President General of the Creek Dragon, General Freedom Adowei said MEND was no longer in existence, adding that those using the name of the alleged defunct body should be ignored.

Continuing he said those kicking against the reappointment of the executive secretary of NCDMD with the name of MEND had no genuine reasons for their action.

The ex-militants further urged the Minister of. State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva to also ignore any threat from those using the name of MEND to kick against the reappointment of Mr. Wabote.

“Engr. Simbi Wabote, executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board is not found wanting in any way, he should be reappointed to continue his good works for the board and the Ijaw nation as well.

His words, “Anyone calling for his non-reappointment is an enemy of the Ijaw nation, we are therefore urging our dynamic minister for Petroleum, State, Chief Timpre Sylva to completely disregard such unproductive and fake calls crying for the downfall of fellow Ijaw man against the larger interest of the Ijaw nation.

“Engr. Simbi has done more than enough to deserve whatever appointment in that board and beyond.

“We are using this medium to warn all those behind such childish garbage statements, using the name of our revered but dead MEND, it is in their best interests to desist from this act of betrayal”

