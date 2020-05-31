Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline Sunday expressed gratitude to the governments and people of Israel, China and India for contracting the airline to evacuate their citizens to their respective countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing the appreciation on behalf of the management, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema said that the airline is grateful to these three countries for the confidence they reposed on the airline, which in no small measure portrayed their support for the development of Nigerian airlines.

Recall Air Peace evacuated about 210 Israelis from Nigeria to Tel-Aviv on March 29, 2020, evacuated about 301 Chinese from Lagos airport to Guangzhou, China on May 28, 2020 and also evacuated 286 Indians to Kochi from Lagos on May 31, 2020.

Onyema said : “Israel blazed the trail when it approved the evacuation of its citizens from Lagos and Abuja to Tel-Aviv, followed by China and India.

” For the three countries to engage Air Peace to carry out the evacuation exercise speaks volumes about the level of confidence they have on the airline and its safety standards, which has been attested to by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification of our airline”.

“What the three countries have done will help in creating and sustaining jobs for Nigerians and by identifying with a Nigerian carrier at this time shows that they love our country and their support has challenged us to do more by improving on our achievements”.

“Air Peace is grateful to the government of these countries. Their support means a lot to us. It shows that they truly have the interest of Nigeria at heart,” Onyema said.

He also noted that this good gesture shown by Israel, China and India would not go unnoticed by the Nigerian public, which over the years have yearned for viable Nigerian carriers that could be flying them to different parts of the world, ” as it is known that Nigerians are great travellers”.

