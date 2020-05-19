Breaking News
Ereyitomi felicitates with Ariyo

Ariyo

The Member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated a legal luminary, Barr. Robinson Ariyo on the occasion of his birthday.

Ereyitomi, while congratulating Chief Ariyo described the celebrants as a great man who is progressive-minded wanting the good of the people at all times especially his role, advice, and support at the COVID- 19 pandemic lockdown towards assisting Warri federal constituents.

He urged him to continue exhibiting his love and sacrifice for the people, adding that with such encouragement “Warri must move forward to a higher level just as he’s marking another addition to his years will also attract good things to manifest for Warri” he noted.

The lawmaker showered encomiums on Chief Ariyo Esq. expressed delight towards the celebrant praying God to make him excel more in the legal profession which he is well grounded, noting even as a senior lawyer he’s doing well soon by God grace he will become a senior advocate which is the apex of the bar, Ereyitomi wished him the best and more celebrations that would be beneficial to Warri, Delta state and the entire country.

The Warri Federal lawmaker who is also the Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC congratulated him on behalf of Warri Federal Constituency and charged others to join in celebrating a proud and distinguished Warri son.

