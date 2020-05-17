Enugu two COVID-19 cases test negative

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has announced that two (2) of the ten (10) previously active Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases undergoing treatment in the state have tested negative for the virus.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, the patients are being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre where they have been receiving treatment.

Obi disclosed that “these two cases are the three-year old and 13-year old contacts of the 3rd case in Enugu State, the indigene of Bauchi State with a positive travel history, to and fro, Jos, Plateau State.

The health commissioner stated that “the unwavering support and commitment of the Enugu State government ably led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has continued to yield good results as the motivated staff of the State Ministry of Health continue to work tirelessly to identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases in the state”.

He therefore encouraged the people of the state to continue to comply with the directives of the Federal and Enugu State governments on the containment of the spread of COVID-19 as well as the precautionary measures in the public health advisory of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Enugu State Ministry of Health.

