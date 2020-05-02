Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

A renowned educationist and Chancellor of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government, area of Osun State, His Royal Eminence, Dr AbdulRahaman Adegoke Adedoyin has urged the Federal government to encourage Nigeria scientists and researchers to explore the use of local traditional herbs in the effective treatment of the dreaded COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for the use of people of Nigeria.

Dr Adedoyin said this in a statement he made available to Vanguard at the weekend.

The Ife born Prince noted that” before the advent of orthodox medicine, our forefathers used traditional herbs to treat different ailments and diseases successfully. This particular one looks like “lukuluku” and was curtailed then. “I have heard a number of our people claimed they used things like “ori” shea butter, garlic, lemons, palm oil etc to cure the coronavirus.”

Adedoyin was optimistic that Nigerian scientists and researchers would find a potent cure for COVID-19 virus in view of the latest breakthrough made by Madagascar which just announced the solution of a potent cure for the dreaded virus for the use of people of that country.

He said the breakthrough made by Madagascar was as a result of encouragement by the government in support of the researchers and scientists in that country particularly the research by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research.

The educationist also backed the claims by some Nigerians living abroad that some local herbs and recipes could actually be used to combat and treat the stubborn disease.

“The federal government should particularly encourage our researchers and scientists to find a potent cure for COVID-19 virus. We have all that it takes in abundant, both human and natural resources. Nigeria should find a homegrown solution to the problem, this would lasting and reliable rather than relying on drugs from foreign countries.” He said in the statement.

He, therefore, advised the Nigerian government to look inwards and try to find an internal and homegrown solution to the disease and indeed other challenges rather than wait for solutions from the western world which may not come anytime soon.

He, however, said that his university has begun the process of finding solution to end the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria

He said: “I am setting up a research institute inside Oduduwa University immediately and has earmarked $50,000 for this purpose alone”

He further advocated that research be conducted into the properties of such local herbs and recipes like Garlic, Ginger, Tumeric, Shea Butter, Bitter Kola among others which many people are claiming can be used in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

