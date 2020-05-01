Encomiums as Solomon Ogba clocks 60

Kindly Share This Story:

Sports doyen, Chief Solomon Ogba has been described as a passionate leader with focus on human capital and societal development as he joins the ranks of sexagenarians today.

The encomiums coming from the quarters of Hon. Oghale Omafeni Ofremu and Engr. Charles Arugba, are part of efforts to celebrate Ogba at 60 years today.

Hon. Oghale Ofremu and Engr. Charles Arugba and families, described the celebrant is an astute leader, administrator and political stalwart whose leadership credentials are unmatchable but worthy of emulation.

According to them, the immediate past president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and first vice president Nigeria Olympic Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba’s headstrong approach and passion to achieve what he set out to do, are so remarkable and truly inspirational.

In a statement jointly signed, they said “He doesn’t enforce his decisions by compelling but based on facts and superior arguments. He is broad-minded and accommodating. He gives credence to superiority, excellence and performance.”

“Not only does he seamlessly adapt to address the emerging challenges from the persistent ones that we have faced over time, but also always striving to make things better with new approaches and such unfaltering determination. You have guided us all in the right direction and motivated us to do our very best. Thank you for being such a wonderful leader. and father” They stressed.

The duo, wished for the celebrant, long life in good health and the wisdom to continually guide his believers and the nation aright.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: