Emulate Ekiti governor on RoW agreement, Pantami challenges governors

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says COVID-19 has Accentuated Importance of Broadband

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has challenged state governors to emulate their Ekiti state counterpart in implementing the Right of way agreement reached in 2013 by the National Economic Council, NEC.

By emulating the governor, he said they would help in accelerating broadband penetration across the country.

He praised Governor Kayode Fayemi for implementing the resolution by signing Executive Order No. 007 of 2020 on Right of Way into law.

The Governor had on 12th May, 2020 signed an Executive Order No. 007 of 2020 on Right of Way Charges on Telecommunications Infrastructure.

Pantami, who underscored the importance of broadband in e onomic development, noted that one of the key benefits is the rapid growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of any country that increases its broadband penetration, adding that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the importance of broadband in supporting economies around the world.

READ ALSO:

In a statement signed by the Sspokesperson to the Minister, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman the Minister expressed delight for the commitment of the Governor in implementing the resolution agreed upon by the National Economic Council, NEC in 2013 on Right of Way.

According to him, the action of the Governor was in consonance with the resolution of the State Governors under the auspices of the Governors’ Forum on the 22nd of January 2020 to address the lingering issue of Right of Way (RoW) charges in a bid to deepen broadband penetration in the country and promote a Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria.

At that meeting, the Executive Governors had resolved to adopt the 2013 resolutions reached by the National Economic Council (NEC) which agreed on a maximum RoW charge of N145.00 per linear meter of fibre.

The Executive Order shall “specifically target all sectors of Ekiti State including rural homes, farms, small businesses, manufacturing and production sites, transportation systems, and healthcare and educational facilities”.

The Order specifies that “Right of Way charges related to the laying of broadband or any other telecommunications infrastructure in Ekiti State shall not exceed N145 per linear metre”.

The statement reads in part: ‘‘The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), is delighted to hear about the Executive Order No. 007 of 2020 on Right of Way Charges on Telecommunications Infrastructure that was signed by the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, CON, on the 12th of May, 2020.

‘’This action of providing a policy backing to the Right of Way charges is truly commendable. It is also in consonance with the resolution of the State Governors under the auspices of the Governors’ Forum on the 22nd of January 2020 to address the lingering issue of Right of Way (RoW) charges in a bid to deepen broadband penetration in the country and promote a Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria.

‘‘Implementing this resolution will go a long way in implementing the National Broadband Plan (NBP) which was launched by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the 19th of March 2020.

‘‘An increase in broadband access will have a positive impact on the economy of the various States as well as the entire country. One of the key benefits is the rapid growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of any country that increases its broadband penetration. The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the importance of broadband in supporting economies around the world.’’

While congratulating the Ekiti State Governor for what he called ‘landmark action’, Pantami used the occasion of the World Telecommunications Day to encourage other Executive Governors to emulate this action in order to accelerate broadband penetration across the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: