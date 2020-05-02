El-Rufai appoints new SUBEB chairman, three others

Kindly Share This Story:

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of Mr. Tijjani Abdullahi as the new Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Abdullahi replaces the erstwhile chairman of the Board, Abdullahi Sani, who moves to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs as a pioneer Permanent Secretary.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communications, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said the appointment was to ensure that the government delivered on its core priorities in the much altered and challenging circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: “Tijjani Abdullahi was Special Adviser, Planning to the President until May 2019. He was a Director at the Bureau of Public Enterprise where he briefly acted as Director-General in 2003. He also served as Managing Director of Abuja Investment.”

The governor has also approved the appointment of Mohammed Lawal-Aliyu as Deputy Clerk of the State Assembly, and Hannatu Dalhat as Senior Special Assistant, Intergovernmental Relations.

Lawal-Aliyu was Director, Legal Services in the Assembly before his elevation as Deputy Clerk, while Dalhat was a staff of the Nigeria Office of the World Health Organisation. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: