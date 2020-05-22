Eid-el-Fitr: Kano insists on going ahead with prayers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State government has insisted on conducting the Eid-el-Fitr prayers in the state to mark the end of the Muslim Ramadan fasting month.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji in a Friday evening statement made available to newsmen by the Press Secretary, Cabinet Office, Kano, Uba Abdullahi enjoined the people to uniformly perform the forthcoming Edil Fitr prayers devoid of any celebration.

Alhaji also warned that the traditional Sallah homage by traditional rulers is restricted to inside the palace only.

The statement reads, “In line with Kano State Government’s decision to allow for the conduct of Juma’at Prayer and Eid-il-Fitr prayers, the state government enjoined the people of all the five Emirates to uniformly perform the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr prayers devoid of any celebration and ensure that traditional Sallah homage by traditional rulers is restricted to inside the palace only.

“We further urged the general public to observed the guidelines provided for the containment of this COVID-19 pandemic such as social distancing, and mandatory use of face masks during the prayers.

“They are also advised not to go along with children and old people instead they should leave them in the home and immediately go back to their respective residence after observing the prayers.

“The state government wishes the teeming populace a happy and hitch-free Edil Fitr and urged for continuous prayers against the pandemic in the state and the nation in general,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: