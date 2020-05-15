EFCC gifts Lagos Diezani’s seized apartment for Covid-19 care

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday handed over the luxury flats, which it had seized from former Petrolem Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Lagos State Government to use as one of it isolation centres.

The property, which consists of six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarters each, was forfeited by the former minister on the order of a Lagos Federal High Court in 2017.

The EFCC’s Head of Lagos Zonal Office, Mr. Mohammed Rabo, who handed over the house to the Lagos State Government, said that the gesture was part of the commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

“In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against COVID-19. Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the commission anytime the need for such essential service arises,” Rabo said.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the EFCC for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the federal and the Lagos State Government.

While assuring the Commission that the property would be put to good use, the governor thanked the EFCC for paying attention to the efforts of the state government at containing COVID-19, adding that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”

