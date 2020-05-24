Edwin Clark is committed to Nigeria’s unity, says Gbagi

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has described Chief Edwin Clark, as a nationalist and an elder-statesman committed to the unity of the Nigerian State.

Gbagi, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja to felicitate with Clark on the occasion of his 93rd birthday, noted that Clark, while serving as Minister of Information under Yakubu Gowon’s administration in 1975, spearheaded the drive to create the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to other states in the West African region.

ALSO READ:

He added that Clark’s nationalist posture attracted the attention of different administrations, one that made it possible for him to serve in different capacities at the federal level.

According to Gbagi, “I heartily congratulate Chief Edwin Clark, whom I refer to as my father, on the occasion of his 93rd birthday celebration.

“Without mincing words, he is a blessing to our nation given his immense contributions as a nationalist and elder-statesman towards ensuring the unity of Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, my fervent prayer that whatever contract of longevity that is left between him (Clark) and God should be fulfilled in good health, strong body and soul,” Gbagi said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: