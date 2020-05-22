Edo govt flays misleading video on Dangote truck intercepted by NDLEA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has described as misleading a video making the rounds on social media with a footnote that a Dangote truck was impounded in Benin City recently by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for allegedly conveying arms and ammunition and other contraband materials.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the footnote on the video was incorrect and it’s content misleading, as “no Dangote Truck was at any time impounded for carrying ammunition in Edo State.”

He noted, “There has been a video circulating on social media with a footnote that a Dangote truck was impounded in Benin City recently by the NDLEA, for allegedly conveying arms and ammunition and other contraband materials.

Osagie noted that the Edo State Government has since reached out to the NDLEA and confirmed that the video is completely misleading.

According to him, “The Commander of NDLEA, Edo State, Buba Wakawa, stated that the truck in the said video was one impounded by his men in 2016, where the driver was found to have connived with some persons to transport cannabis. No arm or ammunition was impounded in that exercise in 2016.

“The driver involved in that incident has since been tried at the High Court in Benin and jailed. The company, Dangote Industries Limited, was found not to have played any role in the crime and the truck has since been returned to the company.”

He added: “The company has also been consistent in issuing warnings that prohibit truck drivers from carrying any product other than Dangote products. Members of the public have also been urged to report erring drivers.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the misleading video, even as those behind the promotion of the fake news and misleading message are urged to desist from such mischievous acts.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: