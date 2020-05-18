EDO CRISIS: APC chieftain urges Obaseki to inaugurate 14 alienated lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor ‘Tunde Oso

In the spirit of reconciliation, a former national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire, has urged Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a proclamation on the Edo State House of Assembly and allow the alienated 14 members of the assembly to be sworn in to carry out their legislative duties.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen yesterday, Emokpaire said the APC crisis in Edo State would continue to fester as long as only a section of the Assembly continues to legislate on the affairs of the state.

The APC chieftain regretted that for almost a year now, the oversight function in the state has been lacking because the state assembly was not properly inaugurated as only 10 out of the 24 Assembly members run the affairs of the state’s legislature. According to him, “his action shows that he has no regard for the Constitution of Nigeria and the Constitution of the party, lamenting that “fourteen state constituencies have not been represented in Edo State House of Assembly for almost a year now.”

He observed that this situation may not earn the governor the second term ticket on the platform of the party, APC.

He urged Obaseki to turn a new leaf and work as a true party man advising the governor to be ready to abide by the recommendations of the Bisi Akande reconciliation committee.

Emokpaire also advised Obaseki and his supporters to be more circumspect and decorous while addressing party leaders in the state and at the national level.

