Edo 2020: Why Ize-Iyamu is the most qualified – group

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the beat for this year’s governorship election in Edo state gets louder, a group Edo Reformers yesterday said Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu remains the best option for the All Progressives Congress Congress candidate for the September 16, 2020, governorship election.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the group: Efe Wilson Omuemu made available to journalists yesterday said “There should be no dispute about who is most qualified for the job. Ize-Iyamu was selfless from the beginning that is why I wonder when they say he just came from PDP.

“He was there from Grace Group which eventually became Action Congress and while people were preparing for election he was looking for more people to come and join the new party.

“It was when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was filling his form that he was shown his deputy governor for the first time and he went on to work Oshiomhole for eight years, is that a newcomer? He was Vice-Chairman, South-South of the now-defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, he was also Vice-Chairman, Constitution Drafting Committee of the APC is that the person you call a newcomer?

“Certain things happen that made him left the party and he came back to APC when the crisis in the party was high with 14 lawmakers shut out of the house of assembly and he has been working to ensure the crisis is resolved.

“The party members should be conscious of the damage the current administration has done to the party and it needs a man of strong character that can attract the populace to get back the confidence the party once enjoyed during the time of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”

