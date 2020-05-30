Edo 2020: No going back on direct primary — Imuse

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ize-Iyamu a bonafide APC member

By Ozioruva Aliu

LEADERSHIP of the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki to put aside all his fears and participate in the primary election of the party slated for June 22 to test his popularity among party members just as it said Obaseki’s rival in the contests, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is bonafide.

Reacting to a press conference by chairmen of the party in the local government areas of the state who claimed Ize-Iyamu is not a member of the party, the chairman of the fraction, Col David Imuse (rtd) also said there was no faction in the party as according to him, Anselm Ojezua who is the chairman of the faction loyal to Obaseki was duly removed from office as stated in the constitution of the party before he now assumed leadership in an acting capacity.

Imuse insisted that there was no going back on the direct primary already announced by the National Working Committee (NWC) who he said has the constitutional duty to decide the mode of primary elections to pick its candidates for elections.

According to him, “the responsibility of who decides the mode of election for the President, governor, National and state houses of assembly is the NWC. There is nothing anybody can do about it.”

He explained that Ize-Iyamu’s registration was “in accordance with article 9.1 (ii) of the APC constitution” adding that the responsibility to validate online registration lines solely with the National Working Committee.”

On waiver, Imuse stated that, “Article 31.1 (I) refers to someone who is not a member of the APC. But even at that, article 31.2 empowers the NWC to grant a waiver to such a person if the need arises.

“The salient question to ask at this point is why is Godwin Obaseki so afraid of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu? Here is a man who claims he has done so well in the past four years that he must be given right of first refusal. He says his second term ambition is earned, deserved and non-negotiable”.

