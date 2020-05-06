Edo 2020: APC youths caution against imposition of candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Ahead of the coming governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a group; Edo APC Youths for Justice and Development (AYOJD) has called on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Admas Oshiomhole does not give room for imposition of any preferred candidate ahead of the party primaries.

The group said they been watching and monitoring activities of the party especially activities of the governorship aspirants seeking to contest against Governor Godwin Obaseki for the party’s ticket.

A letter by the group addressed to Oshiomhole and signed by the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Bagudu Momoh and Secretary, Pastor Ephraim Erhunse noted that all the aspirants have the requisite qualification and charisma to defeat Obaseki at the primaries.

The letter, however, urged Oshiomhole to consider “antecedence, integrity, compassion, party loyalty, work experience” amongst other qualities in supporting a consensus candidate among the four aspirants of Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Dr. Pius Odubu, Gen Charles Airhiavbere, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

According to Momoh, “To defeat Governor Obaseki at the primaries requires a candidate the large spectrum of the party believe in and not one with imaginary following.

“We write this letter because we know many persons hanging around some of the aspirants are not members of the APC. This is an important fact that should be considered. We, as the conscience of the party, will not allow the imposition of any kind.

“As a father and a respected leader of the party we want to appeal to you to be fair, just and sincere by listening to the wishes of the people that stand for truth and justice”.

