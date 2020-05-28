EDFA death: NDDC shuts down office complex for two weeks, suspends all official matters 

They were asked to go into self-isolation for two weeks while the premises would be decontaminated.

In an internal memo dated 28th May 2020 with reference no: NDDC/HO/HAHR/3 signed by one Silas Anyawu on behalf of the management, the Commission directed all Directors, Head of Departments/ Units and indeed, all staff to vacate the complex with immediate effect.

Amid the probe of financial improprieties to the tune of N40 billion by the national assembly and the sudden death of the Executive Director, Finance, Chief Ibanga Bassey Enang, Thursday morning, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has shut down its office headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The memo was copied to the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Keme Daniel Pondei, and the Acting EDP.

The official reason for the shutdown was not readily known at the time of filing this report. However, there are speculations that Enang’s death may have links to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic infection hence the fumigation.

The memo reads thus: “I am directed to inform all staff that management has approved that the Commission be shut down for two weeks from today 28th May, 2020.

“Consequently, all activities in the Commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being

“Members of staff are to ensure that all electrical appliances in their offices are switched off before leaving the premises.

“The Head Security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the Commission while Director, Administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices in the Headquarters during the period.

“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from management”.

Meanwhile, a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, APTI has raised an alarm, saying that the latest action by NDDC was a move to cover up the National Assembly probe which is afoot.

In a press statement titled ” NDDC Probe: No Cover Up” released by its Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy & Programmes, Kolawole Johnson, APTI called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to swiftly prevent the cover-up in the interest of the overall Niger Delta people.

The statement read thus: “We call the attention of the general public, the security agencies and President Mohammadu Buhari to the unfolding drama at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.