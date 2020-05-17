Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Three out of the 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Sunday morning via his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi

He said the positive evacuees have been moved to one of the isolation centres for further treatment.

However, Abayomi did not disclose which of the hotels the patients were discovered.

The evacuees have been observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Lagos since arrival into Nigeria.

Recall that the voluntary evacuees who were initially stranded in UAE since the introduction of COVID-19 lockdown by the country arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on May 6, about 07.40 p.m, via an Emirates Airline.

On arrival, they were promptly placed under a 14-day in line with the World Health Organisation and government’s COVID-19 protocol in undisclosed hotels in Ikeja and Lekki, respectively.

Earlier in the week, one of the evacuees reportedly died of COVID-19 complications but was later dismissed by Abayomi who said the actual cause of death was still being investigated.

The commissioner, therefore, urged residents to “remain committed to rules guiding COVID19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown”.

Meanwhile, the other evacuees had berated Nigeria Centre for Disease, NCDC, and the state government for neglecting them in the hotels without adequate attention.

Controversy, however, set in after the death of a 32-year-old man, one of the evacuees over the cause of death.

Abayomi, initially via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, announced that the evacuee died of COVID-19 complications.

Vanguard News Nigeria

