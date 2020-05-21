DPO arrested over alleged killing of policeman in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command has ordered the arrest of the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ilemba Hausa Division in Lagos, following allegation that he allegedly shot one of the policemen in the division to death.

Though there were different accounts as to how the deceased cop, Sergeant Onalaja Onajide , who was the Station Guard was shot dead right in front of the division, on May 10, 2020.

An account said that late Onajide who had eight holes of pellets wounds in his chest was shot by unknown person.

But the CP according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, had ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba for discreet investigation.

This decision, “ followed the reports received by the Command alleging the Divisional Police Officer Ilemba Hausa, CSP Yahaya Mohammed Adeshina, of shooting the Sergeant while dispersing crowd that gathered in front of the Station. The DPO is arrested and detained at the State CID for investigation.

His rifle is retrieved for forensic examination. The Command has ordered that autopsy be carried out on the deceased person.

The Commissioner of Police expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen colleague and assured them that the Command will stand with them in this moment of grief and ensure that justice prevails. The shooting incident happened on May 10, 2020 at about 9.40 pm.

The report forwarded to the Headquarters by the DPO on May 16, 2020, at about 3 pm stated that unknown gunmen fired gunshots at the Divisional Police Officer, Ilemba Hausa, and the Station Guard, Sergeant Onalaja Onajide. That while the DPO survived the gunshot, the Station Guard did not.

The DPO further reported that two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime. The two suspects initially arrested are suspected to be deserted soldiers. The Command will hand them over to the military authority for further investigation”, Bala stated.

vanguard

