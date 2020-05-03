Disney to donate $1 million from sales of its themed face masks to charity

Kindly Share This Story:

Disney is selling non-medical face masks in the US featuring characters from across its multiverse, including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, the company announced.

Disney will donate one million masks to underserved communities via humanitarian aid organization MedShare, and all profits from the mask sales in the US through September 30th, up to $1 million, also will go to MedShare.

The masks, which include Anna and Elsa from Frozen; Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story; The Avengers; R2D2 and Baby Yoda (who Disney refers to as “the Child” in its release), are designed for the CDC’s recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings when out in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Disney said.

Cloth masks are not intended for use by medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” Edward Park, senior vice president of Disney store and shopDisney said in a statement. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

The masks come in packs of four for $19.99 and are available for pre-order now in Disney’s online store, and come in various sizes, including children’s sizes. According to the shopDisney site, the company expects the masks to be available by July 15th.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare said in a statement.

