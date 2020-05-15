Delta discharges index case, two others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Covid-19 index case and two others have been discharged after testing negative twice to the dreaded virus.

The index case and the two who were treated at the State Teaching Hospital, DELSUTH, Isolation and Treatment centre, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State, were discharged Thursday evening.

Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital, Dr. Onome Ogueh who confirmed the discharged cases in a statement, thanked the DELSUTH COVID-19 response team for their commitment in the treatment and care of the patients in spite of the inherent dangers.

According to the statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mr. Emmanuel Iteme on Friday, Ogueh made the disclosure while addressing the State COVID-19 Case Management Team led by Dr. Ann Ojimba and the State NCDC representative, Dr. Otoh Daniel who was at the Teaching Hospital on a working visit.

He also thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his proactive approach and support to the isolation/treatment centre, adding that the quick recovery of the first set of discharged patients from the centre was as a result of the State Government’s support and commitment.

Vanguard

