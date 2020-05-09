Delta CP wades into Delta community crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

…directs Area Commander, DPO to disarm disbanded vigilante members

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa has waded into the communal crisis rocking Evwreni Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State over the disbandment of the local vigilante team of the kingdom.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s meeting at Asaba, Inuwa charged the warring parties to sheathe their swords and work together for the overall interest of the kingdom.

The meeting was attended by the Ovie of the kingdom, HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane Eruvwedede III; Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Chief Godwin Adode, President General, Evwreni Clan Improvement Union, Mr Bright Adjogbe; the Odion-Esiri of Evwreni kingdom, High Chief Godsgrace Amrophe; Area Commander, ACP Lawan Shinkafi; DPO, A-Division Ughelli, CSP Kelvin Zuokomor and other stakeholders.

Contacted on the outcome of the meeting, Inuwa said: “The meeting I had with them was a very fruitful one. They all left happy and have agreed to work together. They are now better informed and have agreed that we should give them time to call for an enlarged stakeholders meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

“From what was agreed, they have resolved to work together harmoniously in the interest of peace and development of the kingdom.

“They also agreed to meet after the stakeholders meeting in order to select and screen members to constitute the new security outfit with five members each from the four major communities in Evwreni kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Area Commander and the DPO were further enjoined to disarm the old vigilante team members and ensure adequate security for the people, pending the composition of a new security committee in the kingdom.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: