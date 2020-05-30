Delta communities seek justice over alleged extrajudicial killing of two boys by police

Kindly Share This Story:

…They raided the station trying to free robbery suspects – Delta Police

…Attacking the police with a battle-axe was lawless – Barr Nani

By Paul Olayemi

As bickering continues to trail the shooting of two men, Anneka Agbarou and O. Aki last week Wednesday at the Jesse Police station in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, a group, Idjerhe, Youth Rebirth, have called for an unbiased investigation to unearth the truth surrounding their deaths

Just as Delta State Police command and a prominent chief from Jesse Kingdom and the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief John Nani, at the weekend has condemned the attack on the community police station.

On Wednesday, the Delta State Police command had alleged that the two young men killed were suspected cultists who raided the Police cell to free suspected armed robbers, and as a result, were shot down by policemen on duty.

However, some youths of the kingdom are calling for a thorough investigation of the incident, insisting that the victims death was a result of extrajudicial killing by the police to cover up their mess.

The group in a petition letter written and signed by Akpojuwewoh Francis as president and Doris Akowe as secretary, called for investigation into the killing insisting that the story of a cult attacking the police cell was a ruse.

“there is no way only one person will raid a police station and battle through policemen at the counter to free suspects.

“so we are calling on the Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Delta State should step into this issue and let the Divisional Police Officer, Edmund Knight tell them the truth, they are harmless youths who were murdered in their prime and that is extrajudicial killing, and we are condemning it in totality.” the petition reads.

Meanwhile, Chief John Nani speaking to Vanguard had condemned the action of one of the boys who allegedly went to the police station with a battle-axe was a lawless act, saying that it is unlikely the deceased death we’re extrajudicial killing “how can a person go to the police station with a battle axe to meet policemen with guns?”

He said “Before he was killed why was he running away?, because he went to the station cell with a battle axe to free his colleagues and he was now running away, that was why he was shot, even a vigilante man was stabbed in his eyes and the vigilante is still receiving treatment in the hospital, and they are still saying it’s extrajudicial killing for God sake” adding that the boy went to the iconic statue at the roundabout and after reciting incantation, he now came to attack the police station with a battle axe.

On Friday, the Idjerhe Youth President, Comr Edafe Osiebe, Collaborated Chief Nani position, that cultist broke into the Jesse police station cell attempting to free suspects, that the intruder injured a vigilante and that he tried to disarm the police and he was shot.

The Delta State Police command has advice the aggrieved ones to head to court for justice “they attacked the police station in Jesse and were running away when they were shot ” the Delta police spokesperson, Onome Onowhakpoyeya said when she was contacted.

