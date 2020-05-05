Delta, 2nd least poor state in Nigeria — NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

Is a reflection of Okowa’s prosperity for all Delta agenda — Aniagwu

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa making a State broadcast on Delta’s preparations against the COVID-19 pandemic

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Tuesday, said Delta ranked as the second least poor state in the country after Lagos State.

In its latest poverty index report, the bureau said 40 percent of Nigeria’s total population was poor, adding that an average of four out of 10 individuals in Nigeria has real per capita expenditures below N137, 430 per year.

According to the report, monthly income of an individual in this category is less than N11,500 while income per day is N383.03.

The report said “Lagos State has 4.50 percent poverty headcount rate and closely trailed by Delta with 6.02 per cent.

“The report translates to over 82.9 million Nigerians considered as poor by a national standard.”

In his reaction, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, yesterday said the report was a reflection of the “Prosperity for all Deltans’’ agenda being pursued by the Governor Ifeanyi’s Okowa administration.

Aniagwu also explained that due to the enabling investment climate created by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led government, particularly in oil-bearing communities, the State had been one of the highest revenue earners from Federation Accounts Allocation Committee, FAAC which also indicated that the state government had been putting into judicious use the monies accrued to the state.

He thanked the NBS for conducting a living standards survey 10 years after the last one and for using the consumption expenditures approach in measuring poverty in Nigeria rather than the income approach.

According to him, conceptually, consumption expenditures better reflect the achievements of a particular level of welfare by a household, while income represents the opportunity of reaching a certain level of well-being.

Aniagwu said: “The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Monday, May 4, 2020, released the long-awaited Nigeria Poverty and Inequality Survey Report 2019.

“The report places Delta State as the second least poor (poverty reduction milestone) State in Nigeria, after Lagos.

“This particular survey, conducted with support from the World Bank, recorded a clear departure from the previous exercises, especially in the area of methodology where the consumption expenditures approach was adopted.

“With the new national poverty line at N137, 430 or $361 per person per annum, which translates to $0.98 per day and captures about 40 per cent of the total population, it shows considerable improvement over the years.

“In the last couple of years, Delta has remained one of the highest earners in the country in terms of crude oil revenues due to the peaceful relations between International Oil Companies IOCs and host communities.

“The Okowa administration in his first tenure promised Deltans prosperity for all and in his second term, he said he would build a stronger Delta in terms of the economy, projects and of course, peaceful relations.

“The NBS rating is a pointer to the fact that Delta’s resources have been put to judicious use by the Okowa-led government thereby reducing poverty to a level that we can boldly say that we are working.

“Our desire as a state is to come top in the country and also further improve the standard of living of Deltans in line with best global standards”.

Sokoto, Taraba, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Yobe, and Adamawa lead the poorest states in the country, according to the report. The survey is used to measure the prevalence of poverty and to estimate a wide range of socio-economic indicators, including benchmarking of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

