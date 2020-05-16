Dele Momodu has earned his numerous stripes, says Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated Bashorun Dele Momodu, ace journalist and prolific writer on his 60th birthday today. In his congratulatory message, Tinubu said Dele Momodu has earned his innumerable stripes.

According to Tinubu, “Momodu has done remarkably well for the journalism profession and for his country. He fought relentlessly for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria and for the promotion of good governance and social justice. While traversing the media landscape and forging what was to become an exciting and illustrious career, culminating in the founding of the Ovation Media Group, Momodu was also actively involved in pro-democracy activities.

“For that, he was forced on exile by the late Abacha military junta, like yours sincerely, during which time both of us, along with some other progressives, continued the struggle for the revalidation of the annulled June 12 election.

READ ALSO:

“Momodu is not only a pro-democracy activist but also a political actor and indeed at one time a presidential candidate. Also remarkable is his regular, incisive and helpful interventions in social and governance issues. I salute his courage, tenacity, resilience, sagacity and commitment to worthy causes and loyalty to friendship.

“On this milestone age, I join the family, friends and associates of our highly-admired Bob Dee in wishing him a most fulfilling birthday even at this moment that demands of all of us preventive and physical distancing measures in the wake of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

May God Almighty grant Momodu many more years, robust health and strength to continue to advance the cause of journalism, democracy and good governance as he has been doing over the years”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: