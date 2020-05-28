Defectors are inconsequential, worthless — Imo PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership in Imo State, has described the defection of its former party officers as “inconsequential, worthless and good riddance to bad rubbish”.

The PDP Acting State Chairman, Chief Martin Ejiogu, who made the party’s position known, during a press conference yesterday, however, advised officials of their new party, “to be wary of these elements”.

“Let me state unmistakably that we consider this development as banal, inconsequential, worthless, and good riddance to bad rubbish”, Ejiogu said.

He accordingly, advised their new political party, to be wary of these elements, who are manifestly gold diggers and do not have any iota of value to add to any organization.

“Their exit from our great party is indeed a reprieve, relief and positive development for the PDP because, for long, they have remained huge liabilities to the party”, Ejiogu said.

On the claim that they defected as PDP officers, Ejiogu said: “This is a clear misrepresentation, obsessed fallacy and the height of mischief. By the party constitution, their tenure expired more than two months ago, as they have served out their four-year term.

“But then, with the tenure expiration in February, the state officers have legally and constitutionally lost their seats. It is, therefore, a daylight robbery, tinged with ignorance, to claim otherwise.”

Vanguard recalls that as at the last count, the former state chairmen, Chief Charles Ezekwem, state legal adviser, Jerry Egemba, national ex-officio, Leo Awazia, youth leader, Williams Ahanonu, publicity secretary, Damian Opara, assistant publicity secretary, Harry Ihebinike and assistant financial secretary, Maximus Okedu, have all resigned from the PDP.

