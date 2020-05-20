Customs deploy TRS to enhance trade facilitation, revenue generation

Kindly Share This Story:

Collects N118billion in four months

By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

IN a bid to enhance trade facilitation, the Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has deployed its ‘Time Release Tool Study,’ TRS, for strategic planning in determining the actual time required for the release and clearance of goods, right from the time of arrival to physical release from Customs Control.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, said TRS is a strategic tool that is capable of identifying bottlenecks in the trade value chain and creating an enabling environment for effectiveness and efficiency in operations.

Ejesieme stated that it was on the strength of the tool and other factors that enabled the Command to realise a total N117.8billion between January and April 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has posed a great challenge. The figure is against the sum of N106.6billion generated during the same period in 2019.

While responding to issues bothering on challenges amidst the COVID-19, the Command reiterated the readiness of its officer and men to ensure adherence and compliance with the extant protocols by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and World Health Organization, WHO, towards containing the spread of the virus.

The Command’s spokesman disclosed that prior to the declaration of the virus as a pandemic disease, the Command had conducted series of seminars and awareness campaigns, targeted at sensitising the officers/men as well as stakeholders on measures to adopt in dealing with the menace. These measures according to the CAC would be sustained even after the COVID-19 era.

He stated: “Even at the onset of this pandemic when pressure, anxiety and general apprehension was the order of the day, the Command demonstrated resilience, sagacity and compassion in its approach to the novel pandemic, such that tension was reduced from the psyche of the operatives with confidence inspired that enabled them to attend to their functions without let or hindrance.

“With this pandemic, the Command will upscale her sensitisation on the need for Nigerians to fully take advantage of the operations in export trade, especially at this moment when it has become compelling for diversification of the economy for national development.”

He also spoke about the focus of the NCS trade facilitation, saying, “We use this medium to remind Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the numerous incentives by the Federal Government in the area of export, to draw and attract the consciousness of Nigerians to the advantages in export trade.

“With the Time Release Studies tool, we have generated statistical data on the actual time declarations were made up till the time of release from Customs Control. It is on the basis of this, that the Command realised that the Nigeria Customs Service is only involved in two major functions in the Trade Value Chain (Examination and Release of Cargo) from Customs Control. The unwavering commitment of the Command necessitated the need to work assiduously towards it.

“The Command will continue to support and encourage the culture of compliance with Fiscal and Monetary Policies, while also rewarding compliant traders. We have developed a framework and different layers for channeling of official complaints, including the Help Desk for speedy Resolution of Trade Disputes. Efforts are also being made to ensure continuous ‘stakeholder engagement’ and collaboration for the actualisations of the joint responsibilities of creating a friendly business environment that will encourage trade and investments as well as boost the morale of stakeholders”.

Speaking further, he stated that in spite of the few challenges militating against the performance, the Command will not let its guards down in the pursuit of its official mandate.

Kindly Share This Story: