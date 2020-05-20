Cultists kill 2 in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

The religious Ramadan mood in Ilorin has been tainted as suspected members of rival secret cult groups clashed in Okelele area of the state capital, killing two persons in the process.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the latest resurgence was prompted by the killing within the premises of Okelele Junior Secondary School, Ilorin, of one of the cult groups last Sunday by a middle-aged man belonging to another group.

The Tuesday incidents which residents claimed were reprisals killings happened simultaneously at Kankatu and Isale- Odo areas of Okelele community causing thick tension in the affected areas.

It was gathered that members of the group that struck last Sunday broke an earlier agreement between the two sides that they should cease hostilities during the holy months of Ramadan.

“Over the years, we never witnessed an incident like this during the holy month, but I’m surprised that this kind of incident could happen particularly when those involved are Muslims and are supposed to be fasting. Times are really changing,” said a source in the affected areas who craved anonymity said.

Another resident also confided in Vanguard that it was the breaking of the agreement by a group on Sunday that resorted in the dastard operations carried out by the second group on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that members of the two warring cult groups are tricycle operators.

Residents of Okelele and the adjoining communities now live in fear as the reprisals attacks may continue.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, had confirmed the incident of last Sunday, saying that the police had commenced an investigation into it.

Okasanmi added that though the command was expecting a reprisal attack and certain measures have been put in place to prevent it, but that the Tuesday incident has not been brought to the command notice

“We are already investigating the incident,” Okasanmi told Vanguard.

