Cubana Priest’s shocking revelation

Flamboyant club owner and show promoter, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest is no stranger to strange outbursts and weird rants, and it wasn’t particularly out of character when he made public his stand on money and loyalty.

Whatever had got the nightlife priest mad wasn’t clear at press time but he seemed really pissed over something that must have made him take the plunge.

“I used to put loyalty before money. How stupid of me, well I have changed, things will never be the same again. Forget brotherhood, money comes first. Make nobody deceive you,” he blurted out.

Of course, the Co-Director of Cubana Group has many friends and it would be an arduous task to profile who might have got in his line of fire. His family too, may not be totally immune from his venom as he has accused them in the past of living parasitically off him.

In a popular and viral post on Instagram, he had cried out over alleged nonchalant attitude of his family members in being financially independent as him, wondering aloud whether it was a crime for him to be successful. He had then declared that his family members would henceforth get nothing from him except they reciprocate what he gives them.

Vanguard

