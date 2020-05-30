Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

There was massive turn out of voters who came to cast their votes for the Local government polls in the 18 LGA in of Cross River especially Calabar metropolis. The voters were observed adhering strictly to the COVID-19 protocol.

Vanguard also observed that Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission,CROSIEC made sure voters adhered strictly to protocols and guidelines from NCDC and INEC as it concerns COVID-19.

At various polling units, vanguard observed that the officials and security agents came out as early as 8:00am and were fully kitted with nose masks and hand gloves.

Our Correspondent also observed that every unit had handwashing equipment including, buckets with water and soup as well as hand sanitizers for the voters.

Speaking with Commissioner for Tourism, Mr Eric Anderson at Diamond Hill Primary School, polling Units O05, ward 5 in Calabar Municipal LGA, he said the exercise has been peaceful but urged people to come out more.

He said: “The exercise has been very peaceful so far and we want to encourage more people to come and exercise thier franchise .We know a lot of people are skeptical because of COVID-19 but CROSIEC prepared well .

“They made available hand washing equipment and also provided nose masks.The people are strictly following the social distancing rule even as they cast their votes,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of CROSIEC, Dr Mike Ushie had disclosed that accreditation and voting will be done simultaneously and hope the exercise would be smooth and successful at the end.

