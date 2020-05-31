Cross River LG election: PDP records landslide victory, wins all 18 Chairmanship positions

Kindly Share This Story:

…sweeps all 196 Councillorship wards

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River recorded a clean sweep of last Saturday’s council elections held across the 18 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

The party also cleared all 196 councilorship positions at the ward level at the poll.

According to CROSIEC,five political parties including PDP, YPP, APC , NNPP and LP participated.

Vanguard, however, observed that in some local governments no other party contested against the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP as it was a walk in the park for them.

Announcing the result of the poll on Sunday in Calabar, Chairman of the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission, CROSIEC, Dr Mike Ushie said that the results were not manufactured but also announced at various levels including wards, LGAs.

“All the results emanated from the field, our duty is to declare the results and issue certificate of return to the winners, which is what we have done here today,” he said.

Ushie commended the media for its patience adding that they understand the terrain of the state which makes collation of result from hard to reach areas very difficult.

The local governments include, Abi, Biase, Yala, Ogoja, Calabar -South, Calabar Municipal, Boki, Obudu, Bekwarra, Bakassi, Yakurr, Obanliku, Odukpani, Obubra, Etung, Ikom, Akpabuyo and Akamkpa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: