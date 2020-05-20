COVID-19: Zamfara pardons 62 inmates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Poised to decongest Correctional Centre’s due to COVID-19, the Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Justice Kulu Aliyu has granted amnesty to 62 inmates including 5 condemned criminals (CC) in the state.

Justice Kulu Aliyu told journalists at the Gusau Medium Correctional Centre that the amnesty was in line with the directives given by the Anthony General of the Federation and Minister of justice to decongest the correctional centres.

According to her, those considered for pardon were people with old age, health conditions, bailable cases and those who over stayed without trial (awaiting trial) in the state.

She advised those pardoned to be good in their character and avoid anything that would make them break the law and order in the state and country in general.

The Zamfara State Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Services, Sani Adamu Pataskum lauded the efforts of government for granting freedom to such number of prisoners.

Sani Pataskum said those released includes 24 people who were awaiting trial,26 on bail, those jailed and were close to complete their term and 5 persons on condemned list but were pardoned to life imprisonment.

The Zamfara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nura Zarumi said that the exercise will continue so as to decongest prisons in the state.

Barrister Zarumi appreciated the gesture of Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration which donated money to the freed inmates so as to travel to their various home towns.

