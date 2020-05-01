COVID-19: Yongxing Steel Company donates palliatives to Edo State government

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – YONGXINGY Steel Company, a Chinese company operating in Edo state has donated palliatives to the state government saying it would continue to support it and its host community where it had earlier donated food items to conquer the ravaging coronavirus.

The Deputy Managing Director of the company Frank Wang who donated the items said:”On behalf of Chinese Consulate General in Lagos and Nigeria Yongxing Steel company, we are donating this batch of emergency pandemic prevention materials to the government of Edo State that the State can overcome the outbreak.

“This batch of items to combat COVID-19 are, 350,000 face masks,10,000 pairs of medical gloves,18,000 pieces of rapid testing kits, 200 cartons of disinfectant, 40 pieces of disinfectant equipment, which in total is valued more than120 million naira. We are also donating food, rice and flour which weigh 10,000kg.

“China and Nigeria have always been good brothers and partners .we should help each other get through this difficult time. Nigeria Yongxing Steel Company, a Chinese Firm had been Based in Edo State for Eight years now”.

As a way of preventing the spread of the disease, Wang said “we should try to block air transmission by wearing face mask and keep a social distance, washing of hands fervently with soap and running water, pay attention to hygiene and make effort to cut contact transmission.”

Receiving the items, Governor Godwin Obaseki described the company as a real friend in hard times. “I want to thank you for your donation of 350,000 face masks. It would go a long way in our current efforts of screening. In our screening centres, we usually give victim face mask and hand sanitizers. We now know more than ever before that you are our real friend, you are not the only foreign company that operates in Edo state but out of concern and love for us in Edo state, you today come here and generously given us one of the largest donations and contributions we have received in our fight against COVID-19 because you have had experience as a nation in dealing with this pandemic”

